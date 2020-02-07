Liverpool chairman is ‘pinching himself’ and implores Liverpool fans to ‘savour it’

There’s a Werner Liverpool are often linked to, but also one that is the chairman of our club!

Tom, rather than Timo, has spoken to the media about how delighted he is with the team’s current success.

The Reds, Champions League holders, are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are setting records every week regarding points tallies, win totals and most things in between.

As Werner points outs, we should enjoy this, but also be aware that nothing is won yet (although it kind of is!).

“I am pinching myself, but we haven’t done the job yet,” Werner told BBC Sport.

“I keep saying to everyone I talk to that we really need to savour this because I appreciate the record we have achieved so far and I don’t think it is going to come along quickly [again].

“The level of competition in this league is so great eventually you think you are going to have an off day,” said Werner. “But that hasn’t happened yet, which is a great compliment to Jurgen because obviously, the team is playing at peak talent every week.

“As Jurgen said, we haven’t done the job. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. There will be time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season.”

If Liverpool win our next six games, we’re guaranteed to win the title – although if Manchester City slip up – it could happen sooner than that.

We’re also still in the FA Cup having beaten Shrewsbury with our U19s and have a Champions League Last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid to look forward to.

There have been few better times to be a red than our entire history, so let’s support our brilliant team and savour every minute!