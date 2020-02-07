Manchester City post about Messi transfer on their official Twitter page

Liverpool’s biggest rivals Manchester City are currently 22 points back in the race for the Premier League.

The last time City and Pep Guardiola didn’t win the title, they spent extravagantly in the summer of 2017 to ensure that it happened – and have secured back to back wins since.

In 2019/20 though, the Premier League surely belongs to Liverpool – which we means we can surely expect an outrageously expensive summer from the Etihad side.

Their official Twitter account has even shared a rumour about Lionel Messi signing from Barcelona – which has got the football world talking.

Clubs rarely get involved in rumour mongering, and this wouldn’t have been shared in jest – surely.

It’s not impossible, in fairness. Messi thrived under Pep Guardiola – and they’re probably the only team who afford his mind-boggling £1m/week wages.

Messi is the greatest player of all time, so if City feel the need to bring him in to thwart Jurgen Klopp’s incredible Reds, then bring it on.