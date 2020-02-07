Manchester journalist tries to point score with weird Klopp paragraph in Solskjaer piece

Jurgen Klopp can do no wrong at the moment – when you consider the incredible winning streak Liverpool are on and the 22 point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Well, that’s in the perspective of Liverpool fans – but our rivals are hilariously trying to dig at the German at every opportunity – and not just supporters; proper journalists, too!

James Robson in the Standard used the fact Klopp is currently on a winter break, in comparison to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watching Manchester United’s U23s as a chance to prove the Norwegian’s dedication!

He dropped Klopp’s name in his tweet advertising an article about United youngsters, and began the piece slyly criticising his absence from the victory over Shrewsbury Town, too!

“A night after Jurgen Klopp’s no-show, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer braved the cold to watch Manchester United’s next generation,” he began…

“Klopp refused to take charge of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury after it cut into the runaway Premier League leaders’ winter break.

“But here was Solskjaer for United’s 1-0 win against Leeds in the FA Youth Cup before heading off on a warm-weather training break to Spain next week.”

Tuesday: Klopp is a no-show as Liverpool kids play in the FA Cup.

Wednesday: Solskjær watches from the stands as United kids play in the Youth Cup.

Both on winter breaks #mufc https://t.co/dt0usLc9Em — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) February 5, 2020

Perhaps Solskjaer is checking out his young talent because after 25 games played, his side is closer to zero points than they are to Liverpool?

And perhaps the fact Liverpool beat Shrewsbury with Neil Critchley in charge is evidence Klopp made the right decision?

We’ll let you decide.