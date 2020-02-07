Van Dijk winds up Robertson for his golf-trip holiday

We quite like the fact that while plenty of Liverpool’s squad are currently in exotic locations all over the world, Andy Robertson is in Scotland playing golf!

The squad has this week off and will return on Monday at Melwood, where’ll train for a week before another hectic run of fixtures.

Virgil van Dijk is in Dubai right now, but sent his team-mate Robbo a response on Twitter – which we enjoyed!

The pair are vital and have been practically ever-present this term for Jurgen Klopp’s soon-to-be Premier League champions.

We’d suggest van Dijk is the best centre-back on the planet, while Robertson is the best left-back – which in our opinion – makes them a very formidable duo alongside each other in defence.

Considering Alisson is between the sticks, Trent Alexander-Arnold is at right-back and Joe Gomez is proving his world-class potential next to Virg – our defence looks sorted for the next five years.