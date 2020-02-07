(Video) Curtis Jones running the show in the FA Cup win v Shrewsbury

Curtis Jones has a very good chance of making the Anfield grade if he continues at his current rate of development.

The 19-year-old has immense technical ability and was the best player on the field as the youngest side Liverpool have even fielded beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup to progress to the 5th Round.

Below, you’ll see a highlights package of Jones’s best bits – including a rabona cross and a savage touchline nutmeg!

It looks like Adam Lallana will depart in the summer, but we’re not sure if we’ll bring in a replacement because Jones looks like he can step and take the Englishman’s place.

Considering we can attract almost anybody in world football right now – that’s some compliment to the Scouser!