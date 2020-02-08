Alisson’s unusual request during winter break shows his class

Alisson is back in Brazil as Jurgen Klopp and several Liverpool stars enjoy a well earned break, with the Premier League not having any fixtures for a little time.

The goalkeeper has chosen to not slow down his pace, as he trains with his brother at Fluminense, where he has been spotted wearing the club’s gear.

He’s not hiding the fact he’s there, mind you – a nice photograph of him and his brother was doing the rounds on social media the other day.

Alisson posta foto com camisa do Fluminense após assistir ao irmão Muriel no Maracanã: “Que orgulho” 👇🏼 https://t.co/H399yCNhoJ pic.twitter.com/Z7NjKsB2W2 — Fluminense | GloboEsporte.com (@ge_flu) February 5, 2020

But, according to O Globo, Alisson has requested that photographs not be taken of him while he trains because it he doesn’t want to make it a big deal that he’s there.

He’s simply there to train – and no other reason, and he doesn’t want any attention to be taken from away from the Fluminense team.

The club has been quite tight-lipped over this too, seemingly respecting Ali’s wishes – but of course they shared some videos and posted a little Tweet.

Campeão europeu e mundial de clubes pelo @LFCBrasil e campeão da Copa América pela Seleção, o goleiro Alisson visitou o CT Carlos Castilho e treinou com o irmão Muriel durante esta semana! Volte sempre, Guerreiro! 🇭🇺🇭🇺 #SejaSócio #TimeDeGuerreiros pic.twitter.com/xjm77fETHp — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) February 7, 2020

It shows the Liverpool man’s class, as he’s simply looking for somewhere to stay sharp, and where better to do that than at his brother’s club?

It’s also believed that he’s a boyhood Fluminense fan, just like Roberto Firmino.