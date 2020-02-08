Carlo Ancelotti is worried Liverpool may win the Premier League title at Goodison Park

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has voiced his concerns of Liverpool winning the Premier League title at Goodison Park.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by Times journalist Paul Joyce, the Italian boss admitted that the Reds will win the league, but he hopes that it doesn’t happen at the home of the Blues.

CA: "Liverpool are going to win the league – I hope not in Goodison Park. There are a lot of other stadiums." — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 7, 2020

Fortunately for Carlo and the Blues, we won’t be presented with the trophy until we host Chelsea at Anfield on the 9th of May – our final away fixture of the season.

Liverpool require six more victories – 18 points – to make it mathematically impossible for anyone to catch us, and that sixth fixture is Crystal Palace at Anfield.

We play at Goodison Park the week before that, so if Man City drop points once, and we beat Norwich, West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth – we could be confirmed as the 2019/20 Champions of England at the home of our most bitter rivals.

Personally – I’d rather that happen a week later, as we host Crystal Palace at Anfield. It’d be funny for it to happen at Goodison, but I’d much rather experience a stadium filled to the brim with Liverpool fans when we win our 19th English league title.