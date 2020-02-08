Everton & Man Utd interested in Liverpool reject Rafa Camacho – report

Bitter rivals Everton are reportedly interested in the services of former Liverpool man Rafael Camacho – who re-joined Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

His performances back home has apparently warranted both of our direct rivals to be interested in signing him – and that’s according to Football Insider.

At the end of last year, Liverpool offered the Portuguese teenager a five-year deal, but he rejected it and moved back to his boyhood club.

Even though Camacho never really broke through at Anfield, it would be a shame to see him pull on the blue of Everton or the red of Manchester United.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are all reportedly interested in the former Liverpool man, as per the same report.

Camacho left Liverpool for £7million, and I’d hazard a guess that Sporting would want at least £15million for their starlet now.

A move back to the Premier League may suit the forward, but you’d have to wonder why he rejected the Premier League leaders and reigning European Champions if he does come back.

Jurgen Klopp is known for giving youth a chance, so I’d suggest not putting too much weight behind this rumour. It’s either that or Camacho just didn’t enjoy his three years at Liverpool.