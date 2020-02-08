James Pearce believes Gini Wijnaldum will sign new LFC deal as negotiations continue

The Athletic journalist James Pearce, perhaps the best in the business when it comes to Liverpool, thinks that it’s simply a matter of time before Gini Wijnaldum agrees a new Liverpool deal.

🗞 James Pearce – "Gini Wijnaldum contract discussions are ongoing and I believe a deal will be agreed." 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/D1hAnQPK8W — LiverpoolDailyLatest (@lfcdailylatest) February 7, 2020

The midfielder has been the subject of a fair few articles over the last few weeks because talks over his new contract has apparently staggered.

But this is reportedly nothing more than just the Netherlands international wanting to sign for more years than what the club are offering.

Gini turns 30 this year, and is one of the eldest players in the squad, so it’s likely that Liverpool are only offering him an extra couple of years.

He may feel as if he could play until he’s 35, and the club would likely be happy to keep him until 2025, but it’s simply a risk as he could deteriorate in this 30s – with the club also thinking like a business.

Anyone who follows me on social media or has read a lot of my work will know I love Wijnadum, and I think he’s more than capable of playing well into his 30s, so personally I hope this is agreed very soon.