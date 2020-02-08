LFC considering attacking options & Timo Werner is the cheapest choice – Pearce

Liverpool are reportedly considering their options, as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations next season at an inopportune time for the Reds.

We obviously can’t stop the superstars from representing their national team, but it has forced the club to think about bringing in reinforcements in the summer.

The Athletic journalist James Pearce, who is perhaps the best in the business when it comes to Liverpool, reports that the Reds are after an attacker – and notes that Timo Werner would be a cheaper option than Jadon Sancho.

Werner would obviously arrive at Liverpool and be very well aware that he’ll be competing with Salah, Mane and Bobby Firmino – the best attacking trio in the world – for a place.

It won’t be easy, but we can almost guarantee that he, Bobby and Takumi Minamino will be a more than acceptable auxiliary front line during AFCON.

It’s really up to the German if he fancies the challenge – he could go elsewhere, Chelsea for example, and get more game time, but he wouldn’t be working under Jurgen Klopp.

The pulling power of our boss often goes under the radar, but he is the best manager in the world, and players are going to want to work with him.