Manchester United lodge complaint with IPSO over The S*n’s alleged shady tactics

The S*n have been reported to IPSO (Independent Press Standards Organisation) by Premier League giants Manchester United for their alleged role in an attack on Ed Woodward’s home.

The United executive’s house was descended upon by overly passionate fans of the club, as their contemporary decline has landed firmly at the doorstep of Woodward.

This attack on the United chief’s house was very well documented by The S*n – and the club are seriously suspicious of the newspaper as they’ve reported them to IPSO.

It is alleged that The S*n knew of the planned attack ahead of time and didn’t report it to the police so they could get the big scoop – and the presence of the ‘journalist’, and possible professional photographer, rewarded those who committed criminal damage to Woodard’s property.

1/2 Complaint made to IPSO by @ManUtd. “Believes that The Sun newspaper had received advance notice of intended attack (on Ed Woodward’s house), which included criminal damage + intent to intimidate + journalist present as it happened.” Club also think photographer was present. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 7, 2020

If found guilty of any wrongdoing, The S*n will likely face a financial penalty, but it’s more than understandable that United may seek to ban the newspaper from any future press conference, like Liverpool and Everton have, and that may be supported by IPSO.

The ‘journalist’, who was suspiciously on the scene at an opportune time, may also face some penalties which would be enforced be put forward by IPSO and enforced by The S*n.