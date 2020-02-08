(Video) Alisson receives celebrity treatment as he trains with Fluminense

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is currently training with Brazilian outfit Fluminense, as he looks to keep sharp during the winter break.

Jurgen Klopp and several of the Reds’ stars are sunning it up, and relaxing during the break, but the goalkeeper has decided to return home and train with his brother.

The Brazilian has been celebrated at a European and World Champion by the club who say he can return whenever he wants – maybe in a decade, lads!

Take a watch of the video below (via Fluminense FC):