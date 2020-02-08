(Video) Gomez reveals hilarious nickname LFC squad call Fabinho

Joe Gomez has revealed that the Liverpool squad have nicknamed Fabinho something unusual for the way he breaks up play.

Asked by Soccer AM who he thinks is the most physical member of the team, the young centre half glazed over the Brazilian, but wasn’t surprised to find out it’s him (on FIFA 20).

The England international then explained that the team refer to him as “the hoover” or “Henry the goover” for the way he’s able to reclaim possession with ease – he “cleans up”, if you like.

Take a watch of the video below (via Soccer AM) and skip to around the five minute mark: