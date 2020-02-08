(Video) Incredible compilation shows why Liverpool fans adore Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is a fan favourite at Anfield, but that hasn’t always been the case – during his early years at Liverpool, there was a belief among portions of the fan base that he wasn’t good enough.

This was intensified when he inherited the captain’s armband from the legendary Steven Gerrard, but it’s fair to say that he’s won over fans in recent years.

His intensity is second to none, he wears his heart on his sleeve, and it will not stop running until the final whistle has gone – he’s got that never say die attitude.

A compilation created by AJCompsHD has encapsulated exactly why Reds supporters love Hendo.

Take a watch of the video below: