(Video) Watch every goal LFC have scored so far this season as Reds rest during winter break

Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as we endure the winter break, and the players are given the opportunity to have a well earned break.

We’ve scored some incredible goals in the League this season – in fact, we’ve scored 60 goals in total, and LFC TV have put together a handy video so we can watch them all in once place for free.

This video comes at a great time, as we fans are all gasping for any Liverpool-related content we can get our hands on until the top-flight game is back.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

You can also watch the video on Instagram here.

