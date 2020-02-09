Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli buzzing after being complimented by Jurgen Klopp

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli has had somewhat of a breakthrough season with the Brazilian now becoming a more than regular face for Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

The starlet put in an admirable performance against Liverpool, when they met in the Cup, but despite his brace, the Reds went on to eliminate the Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp is a known fan of Martinelli and only added fuel to the fire that is any potential rumours by talking about how much he admires the Arsenal forward.

The German has plucked talents from Arsenal before – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – and prised rising stars from other clubs in the country – Harvey Elliott – so I wouldn’t be surprised to hear we’ve made a move for him one day.

The young Brazilian is flattered by Klopp’s comments, and says he is proud to be recognised by someone like FIFA’s Manager of the Year, which will only add even more fuel to the fire.

“I feel very proud that one of the best tacticians in the world speaks well of me,” Martinelli told Spanish publication Marca.

“Now I have to remain firm, focused and continue working to achieve greater things.”

The Arsenal man will have another opportunity to impress the boss at the end of the season, as Liverpool travel to the Emirates at the beginning of May.