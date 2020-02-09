Bernardo Silva labels Liverpool “lucky” & claims City never had it as easy in past seasons

Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva sounds a little bitter as he’s labelled Liverpool “lucky” this season, as we sit 22 points adrift the boys in blue.

The Portuguese international believes that the reigning Champions haven’t been as fortunate in past seasons, and has said that the second-place team have been a “huge disappointment” this year.

“The Premier League has been a huge disappointment to be so far from Liverpool and now we have to fight for the second position,” he’s quoted as saying by GOAL.

“The way we play is the same way we’ve been playing over the last few seasons. If you look at the stats, we’re still the team that creates the most chances and scores the most goals.

“But in the important moments, we’ve not been as lucky as in the past seasons. We always concede in the last minute, Liverpool always scores in the last minutes and these little details in football make the difference. The team just has to try and find a balance.”

Honestly, it seems a little dramatic to me – you can’t constantly win everything, especially when a team like us is breathing down your neck.

Silva sounds a little salty, and he’s thrown his toys out of the pram here. City fans will surely not take too kindly to him not taking any blame himself for them stepping down a notch this season.

It’s not down to luck – Jurgen Klopp is a world class coach and has been building up this side for five years, with considerable growth each and every season.

We’ve now got the key men in our starting XI signed up for at least four more years so everyone best get used to seeing us at the top.

That being said, Silva’s a phenomenal player – if he wants to win so bad, maybe he should join the 2019/20 Premier League Champions in the summer!