‘Origi assist’ – Milner cracks joke as Hendo’s wife gives birth 9 months after that Barcelona game

Jordan Henderson and wife Rebecca welcomed their baby son into the world yesterday – a child who I can only assume will be called Divock, Gini or Cornertakenquickly.

There have been a few jokes online over the timing of the birth, given that it was nine months and one day after Liverpool’s famous win against Barcelona at Anfield.

And obviously James Milner had something to say. He may have had an account named “Boring Milner” created for him, but he’s always cracking jokes on Twitter.

The midfielder Tweeted “Origi assist” and quoted a Liverpool fan making a joke about Hendo’s kid being born on an interesting date.

Obviously our congratulations are with Jordan and his wife Rebecca, but we can’t help but laugh at the timing of this. As well as this, Mohamed Salah and wife Maggie welcomed their new child into the world on the same day..

Naturally, our congratulations are with the forward and his partner. With the winter break now in effect, both players can enjoy time with their families during this amazing period.

I wonder if Jurgen Klopp planned it so the children would be born during a break!