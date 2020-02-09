(Video) Former LFC star Emre Can scores 30-yard scorcher on Dortmund debut against former club

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has scored an absolute worldy on his debut for Borussia Dortmund, after joining the Bundesliga giants from Juventus on loan.

Interestingly, not only was this a world class goal on his first game for his new club, it was also scored against his old club Bayer Leverkusen!

The ball lands kindly for the midfielder around 40 yards from goal, before he charges and unleashes a venomous effort which finds the top-right corner.

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN Sport):