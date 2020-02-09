(Video) Kaka believes LFC’s Brazilian spine of Alisson, Fabinho & Firmino is world class

Brazil legend Kaka has been watching a fair bit of Liverpool, it seems! The former AC Milan star has labelled Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world.

On top of that, he also believes Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are two of the best in world in their positions – I mean, who are we to argue with Kaka?!

There is obviously a bit of bias coming from the Brazilian, but he isn’t wrong – Ali is by far the best goalkeeper in the world, and Fab and Bobby are among the finest in their roles.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

