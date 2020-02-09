(Video) Sky Sports say what we’re thinking as Hendo & Salah’s wives give birth on same day

Jordan Henderson and his wife Rebecca welcomed their new baby son in to the world yesterday – nine months and one day after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona at Anfield.

Congratulations to Jordan Henderson and wife Rebecca on the birth of their baby son 🥳 pic.twitter.com/M3v2FrORAn — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 8, 2020

What’s interesting is that Mohamed Salah’s wife also gave birth yesterday. Naturally, the jokes have been flowing on social media – and Sky Sports have said what we’re all thinking,

Simply put, given the dramatic nature of the game, it’s being implied that both Hendo and Mo went home and impregnated their wives after beating Barcelona.

Who knows?! A funny coincidence, either way.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):