(Video) “Trent, you’re done out here” – Ox slots free-kick while training with van Dijk during winter break

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently in Dubai with Virgil van Dijk as the duo look to keep up their fitness during the winter break.

It’s unclear exactly where they are, but they seem to be at a training facility, and were enjoying a big of post session fun.

The England international lines up a free-kick from what looks to be 20 yards from goal, and fires it straight over the wall and into the empty net.

He then approaches the camera and tells Trent Alexander-Arnold that he’s “done out here”.

Take a watch of the video below: