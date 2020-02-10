Barca slash Coutinho asking price amid latest Liverpool links

Barcelona will sell Coutinho permanently this summer for £77m, reports the Mirror, should a prospective buyer cough up.

The Catalans want to offload the Brazilian, who has failed at Camp Nou since arriving from Liverpool in January 2018.

He’s currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Germans are not keen on buying him outright – and the Mirror say Coutinho is an option for Liverpool should we regard Kai Havertz as too expensive.

Even at £77m, Coutinho is too expensive for Liverpool. He’s 28-years-old soon and the club simply won’t spend a fee that large on a player not too far away from 30.

Selling Coutinho enabled us to buy Virgil van Dijk and Alisson and the defensive pair have helped us become the best team on the planet.

Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t be averse to having Coutinho back in the squad as an offensive option, but the finances simply won’t make it a possibility.

If we didn’t even try to get him on loan when he was available in the summer of 2019, we’re not going to try and spend an extravagant amount a year later.