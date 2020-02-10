Kaka explains why Firmino is joint-best striker in the world

Brazilian legend Kaka has praised the three players in Liverpool’s team from his country – especially Roberto Firmino – who he labelled the joint-best striker on the planer with Luis Suarez.

“Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world right now, Fabinho is one of the best midfielders, and Firmino and (Luis) Suarez are the best strikers in the world,” the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner told Sky Sports News.

“Firmino understands his place on the field and changes his position. He doesn’t stay in the box the whole time, he comes and gets the ball and creates the plays.”

Firmino doesn’t score as many goals as some other strikers, but in terms of creativity and work-rate, he’s basically unrivalled.

Last time out against Southampton he registered a hat-trick of assists – and the fact Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are so prolific is largely because of our no.9’s ability to drop deep, drag defenders out of position and allow the wing-forwards to get into the box.

Bobby is universally loved by Liverpool fans and nobody gets their song sung louder at Anfield – including Salah and Virgil van Dijk.