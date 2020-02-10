LFC set to award breakout defender Williams bumper new deal

Not every Liverpool fan knew who Neco Williams was at the beginning of the season.

Now, he’s the subject of an international tug of war between England and Wales and has emerged as our primary backup option to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are set to award Williams a new contract that will tie him to Anfield for the considerable future.

This makes sense to us, considering how excellent the 18-year-old has been in his performances so far – most notably in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury last time out.

Williams possesses many of Trent’s best traits, in fact: he’s quick, technically excellent and can swing a ball in from the touchline with aplomb.

Trent himself is only 21-years-old of course, but having the option of Williams takes some pressure off his shoulders and also allows Jurgen Klopp the option of resting the world-class Scouser, too.