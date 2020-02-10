Liverpool matching City’s ‘incredible’ achievements, says Guardiola: ‘The distance is big’

Pep Guardiola recognises the current gap between Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and his Manchester City team.

In early February, we’re 22 points clear of the reigning champions and the pre-competition favourites.

The title is all but secured and the only question now is when and not if – unless something truly bizarre happens.

“We did something incredible and Liverpool is doing it now,” Pep said, quoted in the Echo.

“We cannot deny the distance is big: 22 points. We didn’t expect it but we have to respect it.

“Two years ago, we were 25 points ahead of them.

“This group of players won something unique.”

Liverpool are also still in the FA Cup and the Champions League, the latter of which starts just after our winter break against Atletico Madrid.

It’ll be interesting to see if Klopp now chooses to go fairly strong in the FA Cup – considering our massive Premier League lead – or if he’ll stay faithful to the young players who got us into the 5th Round v Chelsea.

Whatever he decides to do, he has our full backing, of course.

Not only can we win the Premier League this year, but we can go unbeaten and perhaps set the highest ever point tally recorded, too.