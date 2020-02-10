Pundit links Paul Pogba to Liverpool: ‘I can see him getting in the team’

Darren Bent reckons Paul Pogba should depart Manchester United for a team that better suits his needs – and has named Liverpool as a potential suitor.

The former striker turned pundit was speaking on the radio about the Frenchman who has never truly settled during his second stint at Old Trafford.

‘But when you talk about Manchester United selling him, I think there’s going to be a whole host of teams lining up to get him,” he told talkSPORT, cited in the Metro.

‘I know people are saying they’re going to have to take a loss on him, but I can see him going pretty much anywhere he wants – certain teams in the Premier League by the way.

‘When someone like a Paul Pogba comes available on the market, and let’s not forget he’s only 26, there’s going to be so many takers.

‘It wouldn’t surprise me if teams like Manchester City come in for him. I can see him getting in Liverpool’s team, too. If he’s on top, top form he can get in most teams in the world.’

It’s a transfer that will simply never happen, for countless reasons.

United wouldn’t sell to us and we’d not pay the extravagant price expected for him.

Then there’s the fact that we’re very well stocked in central midfield anyway – with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the emerging Curtis Jones trying to fight for a spot in our middle three already.

Jordan Henderson is the favourite for the PFA Player of the Year award this term, while Fabinho has been exemplary when fit and Gini Wijnaldum is probably enjoying his best season in red as well.