Adrian reveals brilliant gesture Milner made after Super Cup triumph & how he dedicated win to Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has explained how he and Alisson were communicating in the build up of the UEFA Super Cup fixture.

The Spaniard is quoted by the Mirror saying that he sent Ali a text shortly after the game – dedicating the victory to him after he saved the decisive penalty.

“I told him he was a great part [in Liverpool] being in the final,” he said. “And that he was unlucky with the injury, but we’re going to fight for it and we’re going to get it, for sure.

“After the game he text me again. I text him and said, ‘This is for you because you got the Champions League and this Super Cup’.

“Maybe he was not personally there, but his help was there with us in Istanbul.”

It’s nice to know that the goalkeepers had this healthy relationship even when they had only been team-mates for just a few weeks. It really does reiterate that belief among fans that this club is like a family.

Alisson would have been devastated to miss out on a big game, but I’m sure he was happy to let Adrian have his moment in the sun while he chilled with his Champions League and Copa America medals.

“After just one week, I played in the Super Cup and got this great feeling. I felt full of happiness in myself,” Adrian continued.

“I was having dinner with the guys after the game and I spoke with [James Milner] and he said, ‘OK, do you want to take the trophy with you?’. I said, ‘I will sleep with her, I’m more than happy to sleep with her!’”

It’s great to hear that the team really allowed Adrian to bask in his moment in Istanbul – it was the first major honour of his career so I’m buzzing he was made a fuss of.