Chelsea legend admits he ‘thought he was going to Liverpool’

Eidur Gudjohnsen is best know by Liverpool fans for missing that sitter in the 2005 Champions League semi-final – that enabled us to progress to Istanbul and beat AC Milan on penalties.

But things could have been very different if the Icelandic striker had switched to Anfield, instead.

Gudjohnsen claimed he was being eyed by Gerard Houllier, but that Chelsea snatched him from our grasp while he was at Bolton – just before Roman Abramovich arrived with his billions.

You can watch the revelation in the video below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"I thought I was going to Liverpool" @Eidur22Official on how his career could have been very different Read more: https://t.co/rulaIQf9TX

Watch full: https://t.co/4V8i284xz6

Listen in full: https://t.co/96trnQH4zK pic.twitter.com/O6bhfEnOXB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 10, 2020

Houllier had the likes of Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Emile Heskey, Milan Baros and Jari Litmanen as his forward options while in charge of Liverpool – so it’s not like we’d have been that much more successful with Gudjohnsen.

After leaving Chelsea in 2006, Gudjohnsen actually went on to play for eleven more clubs – which largely passes us by!

He retired in 2016, and now manages the Iceland Under-19 side.