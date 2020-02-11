Financial gesture offered by LFC to Shrewsbury shows nothing but class

Liverpool found themselves in relative hot water in the FA Cup, as some were claiming the Reds were disrespecting the competition by opting to not include the first team in the squad for a replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

It was a bit of an overreaction, truth be told, but any negative feelings felt on the League One club’s end was certainly not intentional.

The Reds’ good nature was reaffirmed after the game, with the club giving Shrewsbury £35,000 for seemingly no reason – as reported by the Express.

This money is likely taken from the gate at Anfield, no report has confirmed this but it shows the Reds good intentions.

Our FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury wasn’t in Liverpool’s plans, and Jurgen Klopp had told the senior players that they could have a break in the winter.

The boss was simply up-keeping his promise to the players. Besides, pretty much the same lineup did the job against Everton.

It’s not unusual for Premier League teams to field weakened teams against clubs in the lower divisions. I think that Klopp’s absence was just a bit of a surprise for some, but he’s not exactly the first to do so.

The legendary Bill Shankly once skipped a Cup game to scout a team Liverpool were set to play abroad. Besides, Klopp was proven right because we won!