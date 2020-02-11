Insanely, Lee Dixon doesn’t think Jurgen Klopp is Manager of the Year

Chris Wilder has done a very, very good job at Sheffield United.

The Blades are fifth in the table on a tiny budget and have impressed everybody.

But to suggest he deserves the Manager of the Year award ahead of Jurgen Klopp, who has quite literally masterminded the best start to a season of any European club in the history of football, is baffling.

That’s what Lee Dixon has done, though.

“Arguably he has done a better job than Klopp,” Dixon said of Wilder, cited by the Premier League.

“The way they are playing, the tactics on the pitch… it’s surprised a lot of opposition the way he has gone about the game. I think arguably he should be up there at the top of that list.”

Wilder has done a better job than any other manager in the top flight, bar Klopp.

You can’t do a better job than a manager who is 22 points clear at the top having won 24 and drawn once so far – all while bringing precisely zero new first-team players during the summer – bar backup goalkeeper Adrian.

Does this really need explaining to anyone?

Weird.

The truth is, of course, Klopp won’t care that much about his individual recognition – he’s going all out for the big team awards – which we’re convinced he’s going to secure as well.