James Pearce clears up the actual Timo Werner and Liverpool situation

Timo Werner to Liverpool is by no means a done deal, as has been suggested by some in the media.

Athletic journalist James Pearce took to Twitter to clear this up, with some accounts claiming he’d reported as much during a Q&A session which could only be read by those signed up to his publication.

He hadn’t – and in fact just said that we’d need another forward due to the AFCON being played mid-season and that Werner would be cheaper than Jadon Sancho.

Just checked what I said about Werner on that Q&A…

I think another attacker has to be the priority with AFCON kicking in. Werner would certainly be a cheaper option to Sancho. Werner has been mentioned but sources dismissed suggestions there was any kind of agreement in place — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 9, 2020

Werner ticks plenty of boxes, for us. At 23-years-old, he’s that age where he’s no longer a kid but has had enough experience at various levels of football that he’s primed for a big move.

Liverpool signed Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino around a similar age, you’ll remember – and all three went on to become world-renowned superstars.

Sancho is an exceptional talent as well, but the fact he’d cost over £100m makes us consider his potential arrival as far less likely.

There’s a chance the Reds will have an unknown quantity lined up, of course, as they did with Takumi Minamino.