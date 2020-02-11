Liverpool ready to offload Harry Wilson because of Curtis Jones’ progress – report

Harry Wilson has been on fire for Bournemouth this season, but Liverpool are reportedly ready to cash in on the young Welsh international.

The winger enjoyed a successful season with Derby County last year, but his time with the Cherries has afforded him some valuable Premier League experience.

The Reds will ask for around £30million for Wilson, as per Football Insider, which may price Bournemouth out of a move for him.

In 22 Premier League appearances this season, the 22-year-old has bagged seven times this and has proven to be one of the struggling Cherries’ most valuable players.

According to the same report, Wilson is regarded very highly by Liverpool, but it’s not expected that he’ll challenge for a first team spot next season.

The rise of 19-year-old Curtis Jones is also cited as a reason as to why Jurgen Klopp would be willing to cash in on the Welshman in the summer.

It’s believed that the Toxteth-born midfielder is versatile enough to add depth in a few areas for Liverpool, and will make Wilson surplus to requirement.

Adam Lallana is another player that looks to be headed for the Anfield exit, but with the arrival of Takumi Minamino and rise of Jones we should be capable of coping.