New VAR suggestion for margin of error is ridiculous and should be thrown out – opinion

VAR and the Premier League have been far from match made in Heaven so far, but FA chiefs are hoping that some tweaks will ease the transitional process.

According to the Times, the Premier League are looking for a way to give some leeway and are considering introducing a 10cm margin for error.

This would effectively give the forwards the benefit of the doubt in tight situations, but it isn’t a foolproof plan.

VAR has been used to rule out 25 goals this season, and – as per This Is Anfield – nine of them would have stood if this new 10cm rule had been implemented before a ball was kicked.

But instead of discussing whether an armpit is offside or not, we’ll be talking about if a player is only 9cm offside or 11 – this absolutely cannot become a reality.

We need decisions involving VAR to be concluded quicker, and in a more satisfactory way, but at least the Premier League aren’t ignorant to the issues and are trying to make things better.

Decisions made using VAR involve lines overlaying on a screen, but these markers are often so close together that it’s near-impossible coming to any definitive decision.

Instead of a 10cm leeway, maybe it’d be more straightforward to just make one of the lines thicker – as suggested by Jurgen Klopp: