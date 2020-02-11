Trent goes viral with answer to Ronaldo v Messi question

Over 60,000 people liked Trent Alexander-Arnold’s answer to a question about who he rates more – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo!

And that’s because he ignored two of the greatest players of all time and instead chose his captain, Jordan Henderson.

Hendo has been exceptional this season and as a result is actually the favourite for the PFA Player of the Season award.

He’s already lifted the Super Cup and the Club World Cup this term and looks set to be the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League, too.

He’s already cemented himself as a Liverpool legend thanks to last season’s Champions League victory, but this campaign will confirm his name is spoken about forever!

Trent himself is having a brilliant individual season as well – with Kevin de Bruyne the only player in the top flight with more assists.

His journey to Liverpool greatness has only just begun, considering he’s still only 21-years-old!