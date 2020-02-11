(Video) Hendo bangs in free-kicks with Trent & van Dijk in first training session after winter break

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been brushing up on a free-kicks in training with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Trent is probably our go-to free-kick taker, and we know big Virg can bang them in from his time with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

But now Hendo will be giving Jurgen Klopp something to think about after hitting a few decent deal balls in training – hopefully he can continue to improve and give us more options!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):