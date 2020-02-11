(Video) Hendo goes mental as he slots free-kick in training & celebrates with Robbo

The Liverpool squad have not dropped their intensity in games, but they are certainly enjoying themselves in training.

Perhaps in high spirits fresh off a winter break, or simply just because they’re boss, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk had a little free-kick competition with each-other.

It seems the skipper won – at least that’s what he celebration suggests – as he bangs one in the top-right corner and goes mental, running over to Andy Robertson and celebrating.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 8:15: