(Video) Liverpool squad wish Naby Keita a happy birthday at Melwood

Naby Keita turned 25 yesterday, and his team-mates didn’t forget as they formed a circle and clapped and sang to the Guinean international.

The midfielder has struggled for fitness since joining the Reds, but there is a serious player in there – you can see flashes of it when he plays for us.

If he’s able to string together a good number of a games, I’m confident Keita is capable of being the best all around central midfielder in the Premier League. And I don’t say that lightly.

Before some of his team-mates gifted him wit a birthday slap on the head, I hope he wished to stay fit for a full year!

