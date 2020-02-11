(Video) Lovren: Barca won 20 trophies in four years – why can’t we do that?

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has backed the current crop of Reds to be the start of a dynasty for years to come, with an eye on Barcelona’s record in recent years.

The Catalan giants picked up an unreal 20 trophies in a four year period, and Lovren wants to replicate a similar form from the bubbling red cauldron that is Anfield.

Th Croatian has been with us for a long time now, and his affection for the club is clear in his words, as Liverpool march toward their first League title in 30 years.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):