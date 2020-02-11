(Video) Lovren: Barca won 20 trophies in four years – why can’t we do that?

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has backed the current crop of Reds to be the start of a dynasty for years to come, with an eye on Barcelona’s record in recent years.
The Catalan giants picked up an unreal 20 trophies in a four year period, and Lovren wants to replicate a similar form from the bubbling red cauldron that is Anfield.
Th Croatian has been with us for a long time now, and his affection for the club is clear in his words, as Liverpool march toward their first League title in 30 years.
Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):
"I want us to be remembered as one of the best teams." ✨
Dejan Lovren insists that #LFC's record-breaking season is the start of something special and hopes the team can build a dynasty ahead of a potential first league title in 30 years. 🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/c3B37JcT1L
