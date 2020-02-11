(Video) Mane & Milner all smiles as LFC star duo return to training

Sadio Mane and James Milner looked like they were in good spirits as the Liverpool first team returned to training after a short winter break.

The duo had been out injured for a few weeks, but they’re now back in full training which will be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Milner’s versatility has proven to be invaluable to Liverpool over the years, and the boss will welcome him back with open arms, and I’m sure I don’t need to remind you of the star quality Mane possesses.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

