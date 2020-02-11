(Video) Sadio Mane training with LFC team-mates and Werner looks on

Liverpool look like we’re going to start the post winter-break section of this season with a fully fit squad – bar Nathaniel Clyne.

Sadio Mane, our player of the season in the eyes of some fans, has recovered from his hamstring issue and will have the week at Melwood getting ready before our trip to Norwich on Saturday.

You can see Mane with his team-mates in the video below, with chairman Tom Werner watching on from the sidelines!

Open this tweet in full below, to see the clip:

Sadio Mane returned to training with Liverpool on Monday as chairman Tom Werner watched on. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 10, 2020

We’re pretty sure the no.10 will be straight back in the side for the trip to the Canaries – wiht the Reds set to take on Atletico Madrid in Spain just a few days later.