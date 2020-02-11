(Video) “Unbelievable intelligence” – Critchley waxes lyrical over hard-working Chirivella

Pedro Chirivella has been the unlikely breakout star this season for Liverpool, with a few solid performances in the FA Cup for the Reds.

The Spaniard has been with Liverpool for a number of years now, since 2015 to be exact, but has only managed ten senior appearance for the club.

He looked all but set to leave the club this summer, but the Reds are reportedly ready to offer him an extension.

MORE: Liverpool are ready to offer Pedro Chirivella a new contract – Dom King

U23s boss Neil Critchley has been speaking about the midfielder, after he was part of the team that knocked Shrewsbury out of the Cup.

“Pedro has been incredible,” Critchley told the club’s website. “He is an unbelievable person to work with. He just loves football, loves playing and would play every day.

“For such a young player and a young person, he has unbelievable intelligence and experience of playing the game and he passes that on to everyone around him.“

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):