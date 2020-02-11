Villarreal reject £29.5m bid from Liverpool for Samuel Chukwueze – report

Spanish giants Villarreal have reportedly rejected a move from Liverpool for star forward Samuel Chukwueze who is believed to have a £55million release clause.

That’s according to France Football (via the Mirror) who claim the Reds lodged a £29.5million bid for the young Nigerian, but had it rejected.

This move allegedly come in the January transfer window, when Jurgen Klopp added Takumi Minamino to his ranks, and we do have from on being interested in Chukwueze.

Reputable Liverpool FC journalist Neil Jones has claimed that the Reds have kept an eye on the winger in the past, and he may be great cover for Mohamed Salah.

The Villarreal man plays on the right wing and has a weapon of a left foot on him, so he’d be the perfect candidate to pressure the Egyptian at Anfield.

With Klopp seemingly favouring not making an big changes in January, I’d hazard a guess that we could make a move for Chukwueze in the summer.

I’m not sure about the France Football report – I’ve no reason not to believe it, but it’s more the fact that Neil Jones has said we’re interested in the lad as well.