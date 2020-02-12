Coutinho lauds ‘fantastic’ Liverpool: “I’m just so happy for them” – but won’t ‘look back’

Coutinho has explained that he’s delighted to see his former team Liverpool doing so well.

The Reds are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are the reigning Champions League and World Club Cup holders to boot.

The Brazilian left in 2018 for Barcelona, but failed in Spain and is now on loan with Bayern Munich in Germany.

Interestingly, the 27-year-old has claimed he doesn’t ‘look back,’ intimating he has no regrets about his departure and is not longing for a return, either.

“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me,” Coutinho told Sports Illustrated, cited by Sky Sports.