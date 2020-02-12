Coutinho lauds ‘fantastic’ Liverpool: “I’m just so happy for them” – but won’t ‘look back’

Coutinho has explained that he’s delighted to see his former team Liverpool doing so well.
The Reds are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are the reigning Champions League and World Club Cup holders to boot.
The Brazilian left in 2018 for Barcelona, but failed in Spain and is now on loan with Bayern Munich in Germany.
Interestingly, the 27-year-old has claimed he doesn’t ‘look back,’ intimating he has no regrets about his departure and is not longing for a return, either.
“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me,” Coutinho told Sports Illustrated, cited by Sky Sports.
“We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager.
“I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates, so I’m just so happy for them, but that’s all.
“I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”
Coutinho could’ve returned to Liverpool in summer 2019, but the loan fee and wages demanded were far too extravagant.
And the decision not to bring him in was obviously a smart one – considering the current brilliance of Klopp’s Reds.
This coming summer, we think we’ll see some movement in terms of incomings, but Coutinho won’t be one of them.
COMMENTS