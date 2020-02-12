Exclusive: Fjortoft says ‘Multiple sources’ confirm Klopp wants Werner; Jurgen ‘knows Timo is a perfect player in his system’

Empire of the Kop spoke to Jan Aage Fjortfoft this morning about the recent speculation regarding Timo Werner’s proposed move to Anfield.

Fjortoft has confirmed Jurgen Klopp is a big fan and that right now, we’re front of the queue for his services – check the interview out – here!

We’ve seen Timo Werner again linked to Liverpool in Sport Bild today. You broke the news a few weeks ago… What’s the latest?

Multiple sources in Germany have told me for months now that Klopp wants to bring Werner to Liverpool. Which is no surprise. Werner will cost only £50m. Sancho will at least be double that. SportBild confirming my reports today and put it on their front page. They have good record on these kind of stories.

What is it about Werner that Jurgen Klopp likes specifically?

Klopp has followed Werner’s career and development for many years. He knows all the people around him. Klopp knows that Timo Werner is a perfect player in his system and to the demands of modern football.

Would the player be happy to sign for Liverpool considering he wouldn’t be an automatic starter and would have to fight for minutes? Is it his versatility Klopp likes?

There are no free tickets in football anyway. I also got a hunch that Liverpool could end up refreshing part of their squad this summer. Always build on your team when you are doing well. Werner can play in different positions.

Are there any other clubs that want Werner who could steal him?

Every big club in Europe will follow him closely. Except Bayern who doesn’t want strikers because they got Lewandowski.

And lastly, will the deal happen? What’s your gut feeling!?

My gut feeling has been the same from the start based on my conversations: Klopp is a big fan of the player. Klopp’s pulling power means that Liverpool are at the front of the queue.