Gundogan: Why I snubbed Liverpool for City

We can remember we were a little disappointed when Manchester City signed Ilkay Gundogan back in 2016, actually.

It was still at the time when we were hoping Jurgen Klopp would bring some of his best Borussia Dortmund players with him to Anfield – such as Mario Gotze, Marco Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the end, he didn’t sign a single player from BVB, and it’s worked out ok!

But perhaps for similar reasons, Gundogan didn’t fancy an Anfield switch.

‘I believe in challenges in life and I always try to challenge myself first of all,’ Gundogan told FantasyPL.

‘I feel like if I don’t challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone, I’m not going to change anything and won’t improve.

‘So I had a great four years with Jurgen and I love him as a person and a manager but I felt it was time for something else.

‘I wanted to leave Dortmund in Dortmund and didn’t want to think about the time I had with him when I was joining a new club. That was a bit of the reason why I didn’t want to join Liverpool.’

Klopp’s midfield has always been an area of contention during his stint at Liverpool, until now.

Jordan Henderson has upped his game tenfold and is now in contention for Premier League Player of the Season, while Fabinho is recognised as a world-class holding midfielder and very few are capable of offering what Gini Wijnaldum does.

On top of the starting trio, we have Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and veterans such as James Milner and Adam Lallana – all capable of contributing at various times and to various degrees.

Gundogan’s City are 22 points behind us in the Premier League and will have to give up their title to us come May.

What a time to be a Red!