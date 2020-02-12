Liverpool set to bolster van Dijk’s contract with increased wage & enormous bonuses in £50m deal – Football Insider

Liverpool want to reward Virgil van Dijk with new terms for his brilliance since arriving at Anfield just over two years ago.

The Dutchman has firmly established a reputation as the best centre-back on the planet, and according to Football Insider, FSG and Liverpool believe this has to be appreciated with a bumper new contract.

They claim that van Dijk’s basic wage will be hiked from £125k/pw to £150k/pw for five years and that a number of bonuses could earn the Dutchman £50m over the course of the deal.

Right now, their information suggests the defender gets money for goals, clean-sheets, trophies and after a certain number of games – but the new deal would obviously hike all these prospective sums.

Van Dijk is 28-years-old, but due to his languid style, immense physicality and the fact he’s seemingly never injured, a five-year contract doesn’t represent a risk at all.

In fact, we can see him playing right into his mid-30s, hopefully at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp – collecting team and individual accolades galore.