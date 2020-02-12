Liverpool will increase Anfield to 61,000 by 2022 if unveiled plans get go ahead

Liverpool are increasing the capacity of the Anfield Road End that will see the stadium reach a capacity of 61,000.

James Pearce announced in the Athletic today that the £60m plans will begin at the end of this year and will hopefully be finalised before the 2022/2023 season gets underway – providing full planning permission is granted.

Liverpool could obviously fill out a stadium as big as 100,000, especially based on the 23,000 people on the waiting list for a season ticket – but interestingly – the report says that 61,000 is as big as Anfield can feasibly be made based on the area and the local infrastructure.

The club has plans though to work with the council and improve transport links to the ground.

If Liverpool get this through, FSG will have delivered on their promise to revamp the ground they inherited upon purchasing the club back in 2010.

The Main Stand was unveiled in 2015 and has been a roaring success – for fans and commercially.

Let’s hope the new Annie Road does the same.