Massive transfer news as LFC interest in €60m Timo Werner confirmed by good source

We think that by the end of the summer, Timo Werner will be a Liverpool player.

The German has a bargain release-clause of €60m, which is not expensive considering the barrage of Bundesliga goals he’s scored this term (20 in 21 matches) and the fact he’s only 23-years-old.

Bild honcho Christian Falk, an incredibly reliable German football source, has explained that their information tells him Jurgen Klopp wants the Rb Leipzig striker to complement the current batch of attackers from next season onwards.

Our story: Jürgen Klopp is interested in @TimoWerner for @LFC. The striker can leave @DieRotenBullen because of a clause for about 60 Million Euros in summer @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 12, 2020

With Liverpool set to be rocked by the fact the AFCON is taking place in January and February next year, meaning we’ll be without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, a new, elite forward is a necessity in 2020.

Werner’s release-clause means we cannot be held to ransom or get stuck in a bidding war with other interested parties – unlike with Jadon Sancho or Kai Havertz – for example.

For us, the Germany international ticks all the boxes and we trust Michael Edwards and co. to get it done.