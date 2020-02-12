Peter Moore says selling Coutinho changed our style and made us winners

Peter Moore, Liverpool’s CEO, has explained how the structure of the side tactically changed upon the departure of Coutinho – and also enabled us to purchase the world’s best goalkeeper – Alisson.

There’s been plenty of discussion recently about the Brazilian, our former no.10, returning to Anfield in the summer – but these comments from Moore suggest it definitely won’t happen – which suits us just fine.

“When Philippe Coutinho left there was a change, not only to the structure of the team but to the way we played football,” he said, reported in the Mirror.

“If you recall, when he left two years ago, then it was a complete change of style of play and we [hardly] lost a game over the balance of the season.

“No disrespect to Philippe but he had a different style of play…The money came in and the money we got from Barcelona then helped fund Alisson Becker.”

Instead of the re-signing of 27-year-old Coutinho, we think Liverpool will move for Timo Werner.

The German is four years Phil’s junior and has 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season – playing in a variety of roles around the top of the pitch.

Christian Falk of Bild states we’re keen and his €60m release-clause makes it a much bigger possibility.

That is a good price in this day and age for a player with such talent and versatility, especially considering the nine-figure sums required to buy Joao Felix and Ousmane Dembele in recent years.

Klopp has actually rarely signed players from the Bundesliga – and hasn’t secured a successful one considering Loris Karius and Ragnar Klavan – so let’s hope Werner could be the first.